Police helicopter service helps with investigation after report of serious sexual assault in Wakefield district

A man has been arrested after a report of a serious sexual assault in the district.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are continuing by Wakefield CID today following a reported serious sexual assault in Wakefield District on Monday night.

"Detectives arrested a 26-year-old man yesterday in connection with the incident which is believed to have occurred at an address in Castleford."

The National Police Air Service has assisted the investigation, carrying out a search in the Castleford area.