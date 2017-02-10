Plans for 334 homes submitted to council

Plans to build 334 new homes as part of the City Fields development have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Developers Stretton Estates Wakefield Ltd want permission to build the homes on the site of the former Wakefield B Power Station.

City Fields development Wakefield.

The new housing estate will make up part of the multi-million pound development, which will see the construction of 2,500 new homes plus leisure, retail and commercial space to the east of the city centre.

Planning documents submitted to Wakefield Council outline four ‘character areas’, each consisting of different sized houses and apartments surrounded by open spaces.

The documents submitted to the Council read: “The development will take place over five phases, the first of which is the remediation and regrading of the full site which will be undertaken over a period of approximately 18 months.

“Construction of the dwellings will then take place in a further four phases.”

The site will also include a new 2km landscaped waterfront area with canalside walks, cafes, restaurants, bars and shops.

But the report states that: “The development will be unable to provide an affordable housing provision on site.”

Developers have pledged to pay for a bus service through the site.

A decision is expected to be made at the council’s Planning and Highways Committee meeting on Thursday.