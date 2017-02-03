Pint-sized kickboxer, 11, was runner up at disability awards in London

A JUNIOR kickboxer from Wakefield was the runner up in a disability charity’s first ever awards.

Hooriya Fida-Hussain, who was born profoundly deaf, was nominated in the ‘Proudest Moment’ category by mum Sarvat at the Contact a Family awards.

At the award ceremony in London the 11-year old was praised for her determination to take part in kickboxing sessions despite the recommendation that people with cochlea implants shouldn’t take part in contact sports. She is now a kickboxing black belt and teaches others at her club.

Mum Sarvat said: “I did not want to put her off, having always taught her that being deaf would not stop her from doing anything. I took her for the trial, not thinking she’d like it. But she stuck at it and trained for four years and achieved a black belt in kickboxing this year at the tender age of 11.

“This is an amazing feat given that Hooriya cannot access sounds during training sessions and relies on lip reading. She now teaches the younger members of the club. I feel immensely proud as she has really struggled and there have been tears along the way. I am proud not only of her achievement, but of her commitment to a challenging sport - she has not given up.”

Contact a Family’s awards ceremony was attended by about 70 families with disabled children, 30 MPs and was hosted by BBC Radio 4’s Jane Garvey. The Minister for Disabled People, Work and Health, Penny Mordaunt said: “These awards provide an opportunity to recognise the families of disabled children for their tireless support and selfless generosity.”