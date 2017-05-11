Pilates centre offers fitness classes aplenty

from Trampolining to pilates and barre exercises to yoga and bellydance, there’s a whole range of fitness classes on offer at the Pilates4Wakefield studio.

Personal trainer and pilates instructor Annie Rees opened the facility, featured this week as part of our #sistersport campaign, in 2009.

And each week, the centre, at The Picasso Building on Calder Vale Road in Wakefield, offers a variety of group and one-to-one sessions for people of all ages and abilities.

Annie said: “Pilates often attracts women that think they aren’t particularly sporty and it is a great way to exercise.

“It is really beneficial for people of any size or shape.

“And because it is a non-impact exercise, people tend to focus solely on what they are doing, which makes it a great activity for women who perhaps feel a little bit self-conscious.”

“Whether you want to improve your posture, mobility, fitness level, sporting performance, or to help treat an injury, there’s a class suitable for everyone.

“I’d say to any women who are unsure, come along and try it, bring a friend if you want and see what you think.

“It’s a really friendly environment.”

Annie said she is also hoping to start opening up her classes to girls too, with the introduction of children’s yoga.

To find out more about the studio, visit pilates4wakefield.com

We launched our #sistersport campaign to celebrate active women and girls in the district back in January`.

Since then we have been profiling the work of local sports and fitness groups that provide opportunities for women to take part in physical activity.

And, in partnership with The Ridings and Women in Sport ambassador Kate Hardcastle, we have been encouraging more people to give sport a go.

Have you tried something new as a result or do you want your group to be featured?