Peregrine chicks are online now

A trio of peregrine chicks at Wakefield Cathedral were thrust into the limelight this week.

The birds hatched in their nest on the cathedral spire, which has a webcam so people from all over the world can follow their progress.

Francis Hickenbottom, peregrine project leader for Wakefield Naturalists’ Society said: “Three chicks appeared between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. One egg - the last one to be laid - did not hatch because it was accidentally damaged at some time during the incubation, probably by a talon of one of the birds. See www.wakefieldnaturalists.org/webcam to watch them.”