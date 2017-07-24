Patients help create forget me not heart

Patients and supporters at the Prince of Wales Hospice have handcrafted thousands of forget me not flowers to help visitors remember their loved ones.

The tiny flowers have been attached to a huge heart for people to tie bows containing their loved one’s name or message onto. The heart, which was supplied by local firm CBR Engineering, was unveiled in the hospice grounds last week.

The forget me not bows appeal runs until the end of August. Visit www.pwh.org.uk/bow, or call into the hospice reception to add a bow.