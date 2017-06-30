Olympian opens new Aldi store in the city

olympic gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh opened a new Aldi store in the city yesterday.

The hockey star spoke to staff and customers as the supermarket officially launched at Snowhill.

It was the second Aldi opening the athlete has done since the chain became a sponsor of Team GB. She said: “As an athlete you need to eat healthy food, which can be expensive. Olympians do not earn that much money and Aldi has great, fresh vegetables and meat. The partnership is brilliant.”

The store has created 25 jobs locally and is still recruiting.