Oh yes it is...nearly Panto time! Performers prepare for run of Aladdin

Theatre Royal Wakefield has released a sneak preview of what to expect from this year's Pantomime.

Oh yes it is nearly that time of year again.

Dame Widow Twankey

And with just seven weeks to go until performers take to the stage, panto favourite Dame Widow Twankey gives a taster of what's in store.

Aladdin is this year's show, and it features colourful costumes, genies, wishes and of course, that magic lamp.

The performance sees hero Aladdin team up with a courageous princess. Together they take on a wicked old sorcerer and discover an abundance of riches beyond their wildest dreams.

It runs from Thursday, November 23 until Sunday, January 7, 2018.

British Sign Language interpreted performances are on Thursday, December 7 at 1.30pm and 6pm. And a relaxed performance will take place on Thursday, November 30 at 10am.