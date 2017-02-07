Beards, boiled eggs and bagels - children’s 40 biggest fears

Spiders, dogs and the dark are among British children’s biggest fears - while beards, boiled eggs and bagels are among the most peculiar, according to new research.
Other common phobias in the top 40 include monsters under the bed, clowns, going to the loo and the tooth fairy.
Some of the more extreme fears admitted kids include buttons, gravy and the sound of cutlery rubbing together - one child was scared their hair would blow off if it was windy.
Happily, the UK’s youngsters don’t appear to have encountered The Slender Man, a creepy internet meme which led to an attempted murder trial in Wisconsin when two girls allegedly believed they were under the control of a faceless entity.
And despite last year’s spate of killer clowns on the UK’s darkened streets, the creepy circus performers-gone-bad only figure at number 12 on the list.
The research of 1,582 parents with children age 16 and under was commissioned to celebrate the DVD release of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’, which is released on Monday 6 February.
Michael Rosen, author of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ and former British Children’s Laureate, said: “The film will show children that it’s a good thing to face up to our fears and worries.”
On average, respondents said their kids have three phobias - typically developing them at around three years and 10 months.
One respondent said their child is afraid of mushrooms, another’s didn’t like red cars and while on kid bursts into tears whenever they see anyone wearing hats - except for their mum.
While one parent said their child is scared of hand dryers, another’s offspring is afraid of the colour green and another has a phobia of socks.
TOP 40 FEARS AMONG CHILDREN:
1. Spiders
2. The Dark
3. Monsters under the bed/in the cupboard
4. Thunder and lightning
5. Wasps
6. Being alone
7. Loud noises
8. People wearing masks
9. Dogs
10. Strangers
11. Dentists
12. Clowns
13. Ghosts
14. Needles
15. Snakes
16. Moths
17. Death
18. Costume Characters (eg Football mascots, characters at theme parks)
19. Heights
20. Zombies
21. Doctors
22. Toilets & Bathrooms
23. Blood
24. Sharks
25. Loneliness
26. Bears
27. Cats
28. Loss
29. Ants
30. Santa Claus
31. Flying
32. Worms
33. Dolls
34. Water
35. Birds
36. Cars and other vehicles
37. Butterflies
38. Fish
39. Forests
40. Tooth Fairy