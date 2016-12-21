Nursery turns its fortunes around after Ofsted visit

A nursery is turning its fortunes around after a recent Ofsted inspection found it to be ‘good’.

Over the last 18 months, the Red Roof Children’s Day Nursery in Kinsley has been visited no fewer than three times by the education watchdog.

In June 2015, it was deemed ‘inadequate’ - the lowest possible score.

A further visit five months later saw it move up to ‘requiring improvement’.

Finally, after a recent visit, the Wakefield Road nursery was found to be ‘good’ in all areas, including leadership, the quality of teaching and the personal development of the children and their outcome.

Centre manager Tracy Carrington said: “It’s really down to the hard work of the staff, working with the early years team at Wakefield Council.

“We always knew we could get there, we’re so proud of everyone because they have gone above and beyond.

“We don’t just want to stand still now, we are going to strive to get an ‘outstanding’ mark next time - we’re not going to get complacent.”