'Noxious substance' sprayed at staff in Wakefield robbery

Balaclava-clad thieves sprayed a noxious substance at staff in a robbery in Thornes.

The suspects arrived at the motorcycle business, in Church Street, in a black Vauxhall Vectra yesterday around 4.45pm.

After spraying the substance at staff - later found to be ammonia based - they stole an off-road motorbike.

They were chased by the staff as they drove away from the scene and the car windows were smashed.

The Vectra and the motorbike were seen being driven in convoy along Chantry Bridge and onto Doncaster Road out of the city.

Officers recovered the bike abandoned in the Ackworth area and two suspects were arrested following a search by the police helicopter. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts, of Wakefield District CID, said: “The liquid used was found to be ammonia based but the victim and witnesses thankfully received no significant injuries.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”