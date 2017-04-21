Nightclub to have licence reviewed after drugs raid

A city centre nightclub where police discovered more than 40 cannabis plants will have its licence reviewed at a meeting next week.

Wakefield Council’s Licensing Committee will sit on Monday morning to discuss the current licence held by Koco Bongo nightclub on Westgate.

Police officers asked the authority to review the licence after a drugs raid on the bar on March 25.

A report to the meeting prepared by West Yorkshire Police said: “The search revealed a large cannabis grow consisting of 42 well established plants and associated paraphernalia often linked with the cultivation of the controlled drug.

“This was located on the top floor of the licenced premises along with another amount of cannabis which had been cropped and was drying out.

“The police have a working assumption that it was being prepared for sale to the public.

“Early indications from speaking with officers is that the yield is estimated to be in excess of £40,000.”

It added: “Although the track record of the premises appears to be in order, for a considerable time the smell of cannabis in the surrounding area of the premises in question has been brought to the attention of West Yorkshire Police, and it’s a reasonable assumption to believe that these premises may very well be the cause of that smell.”

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A 23-year-old man arrested after the raid has been released without charge.

And a 48-year-old man has been released on bail.