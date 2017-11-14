Next phase of cycle path project to see £1.85 million funding approved

A cycle path linking Castleford and Wakefield could take another step towards completion this week as more than £1.85 million of funding looks set to be approved.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee will meet on Friday and be asked to agree the cash for the second and third phases of the new Greenway route, including a new bridge over a rail line.

The fully-surfaced purpose-built path will run alongside the River Calder.

The first phase of this project is currently under construction and will complete the missing link between Methley Bridge at Castleford and Fairies Hill Lock.

It is due to be open early in the new year.

Phase two of the scheme will provide a link between the Castleford Greenway and the Castleford to Wakefield Greenway via a new bridge over the Castleford to Leeds railway line.

Phase three will create a link from these two schemes to the Trans Pennine Trail, and Leeds and Wakefield, at Methley Junction.

Coun Keith Wakefield, West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee chairman, said: “Phases two and three of the scheme represents the joining up of the new cycling and walking route as well as links with the wider national cycling infrastructure.

“It would also provide a new connection into Leeds where we’re developing new city centre infrastructure to complement the Leeds Bradford Cycle Superhighway.”