New venue needed for mental health courses after demise of Unity Works

Mental health recovery courses are without a venue after the collapse of Wakefield’s Unity Works.

A plea has been made to find alternative locations for sessions organised by Wakefield and Five Towns Recovery College.

Unity Works was one of several community venues around the district used by the NHS organisation, which runs courses to help people who have been in mental health treatment learn new skills.

Classes were scheduled between now and next July at Unity Works.

Sessions at other venues, including Drury Lane Health and Wellbeing Centre in Wakefield and Baghill Health and Wellbeing Centre in Pontefract, are not affected.

The Recovery College, run by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said on Facebook: “It is with very sad news that we announce one of our most loved venues, Unity Works in Wakefield, has gone in to administration.

“We would now like to make a plea to anyone in central Wakefield who might be able to help us host the courses that now have no venue, free of charge.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 01924 316946 or e-mail wakerecoverycollege@swyt.nhs.uk

All future events and gigs at Unity Works were cancelled when the venue, on Westgate, Wakefield, went into administration yesterday.