New opening hours for Wakefield's NHS walk-in centre

The opening hours of a NHS walk-in centre will be changed from next month.

The Wakefield walk-in centre on King Street will be open from 10am until 10pm daily from November 1.

People can currently attend between 8am and 8pm each day and patients can see a doctor without an appointment.

Announcing the changes today, the Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said there was "greater demand for the service in the evenings, rather than the early morning".

Dr Phil Earnshaw, Chair of NHS Wakefield and a local GP said: “The change in times for the walk-in centre service enables public access to city centre support, at busier times for conditions which should not require A&E."

The CCG said the change also reflected the new GP Care Wakefield extended hours scheme.

The scheme means patients can now access medical support up until 10pm on weekdays and from 9am until 3pm on weekends and bank holidays by calling their GP surgery.

Dr Earnshaw said: “We hope patients will use these GP Care and walk-in centre services and choose to leave A&E for the most serious accidents and emergencies.”

The walk-in centre can provide urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses including minor infections, skin complaints, eye care, headaches and dizziness and muscle and joint injuries.