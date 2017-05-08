New destination from Leeds Bradford Airport as Jet2 announce 2018 schedule

Budget airline Jet2 has announced a new destination and an increased flight roster from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The company has added flights to the French port city of La Rochelle to its summer 2018 schedule, meaning it will now operate 46 holiday routes from Leeds Bradford.

The weekly Saturday departures will begin in late May, bringing the harbour town and Atlantic coast within reach of sailing fans.

Changes to the roster will also see:-

- Two services per day to Faro, Alicante, Malaga and Majorca at peak times

- Five weekly flights to Lanzarote, and more departures to Tenerife and Fuerteventura

- Newly-introduced 2017 destination Costa de Almeria will have an additional 30 per cent capacity next year

- Four weekly services to Larnaca and Paphos in Cyprus

- Increased capacity and longer seasons for the Greek routes. Two flights per week to new destination Halkidiki, which was introduced this year

- Additional capacity for Spanish routes to Girona and Reus

- An extra weekly flight to Malta

- More seats on flights to Naples, Budapest and Barcelona.