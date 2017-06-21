New boss Merran McRae takes over at Wakefield Council

The new chief executive of Wakefield Council has taken up her post.

Merran McRae was appointed to the £170,000-a-year role after previous Wakefield boss Joanne Roney left to join Manchester city Council.

Ms McRae was previously chief executive at Calderdale Council, a position she has held since 2012.

Before that she held positions at Kirklees Council and was chief executive of housing provider South Leeds-based Aire Valley Homes.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box said: “We are really pleased to welcome Merran to the council. Her wealth of experience and strong record of delivering transformation will be an asset to Wakefield.”

Ms McRae said: “I am delighted to get started in Wakefield, a Council with such a great reputation and big ambitions.

“I am looking forward to working with the Council’s workforce and plan to meet as many people as possible during my first few weeks.

“There is a lot of work taking place across the district and I am determined to jump straight in, building on the Council’s success to date and get on with delivering the best possible services for our residents.”