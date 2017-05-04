New app will showcase town

The history of Featherstone will soon be available at the click of a button thanks to a new app which will showcase the town.

Featherstone Town Council is developing a mobile phone app that will take people on a historical tour around places of interest and help bring the past to life.

Tourist attraction......The Featherstone Massacre Centenary Memorial in the precinct off Station Lane The memorial records the incident on September 7th , 1893 , when following a disturbance in Featherstone the Riot Act was read , in the ensuing military action troops opened fire on the demnonstrators killing James Gibbs and James Arthur Duggan and wounding several others .

Town councillor Margaret Isherwood said: “We think Featherstone has a lot to offer people and there is a lot of history here.

“We hope this will spark interest not only from people in Featherstone itself, but people from elsewhere too.

“They will be able to come and learn facts that they may be unaware of and to see some of the great places in the town.

“It will give people more opportunity to explore Featherstone and its history.”

The app tour will include a visit to Mill Pond Meadows, where a memorial wood has been planted in memory of people who lost their lives during the First World War and a war horse statue will be installed by the end of the year.

Other points include the site of the Old Ackton Hall, The Last Orders pub where the first ever meeting of Featherstone Rovers was held, All Saints Church, Bell Pits, and the Featherstone Massacre memorial.

The app will display images, information, audio and video explaining the significance of each site, with the commentary to be narrated by Featherstone broadcaster and writer Ian Clayton.

A children’s version is also planned, with games and progress badges.

The town council is asking anyone who could help to develop the app to get in touch.

It has put the contract out to tender and interested organisations need to submit an application form, by May 31, by visiting www.featherstone-tc.gov.uk