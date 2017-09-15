Mystery of tree felled and stolen

Vandals illegally hacked down a mature 12-metre tree in a cemetery.

The sugar maple was felled by a chainsaw in Hemsworth Cemetery sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning and left. It had then gone by Monday morning when Wakefield Council arrived to tidy up.

Coun Maureen Cummings, said: “Cutting down trees on council and public land is illegal and extremely dangerous. This is mindless vandalism that puts people and property in danger.”