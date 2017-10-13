‘My dear old thing’- cricket-mad ‘Blowers’ to talk at hospice event

THE voice of cricket is set to speak at Wakefield Hospice’s Sporting Dinner next month.

Henry Blofeld, who retired from commentating on BBC Radio’s Test Special last summer after 45 years at the microphone, is the special guest at the Tuesday, November 14 fundraiser.

‘Blowers’, whose catchphrase is ‘My dear old thing’, will regale guests at the Cedar Court Hotel, Durkar with cricketing anecdotes drawn from his illustrious career

The 78-year-old broadcaster called his last test match last month when England played the West Indies at Lords.

Wakefield Hospice’s director of fundraising and retail operations, Helen Knowles, said: “It’s a really big draw to get someone of Henry Blofeld’s stature at our event. He follows in the footsteps of George Best, Henry Cooper and last year’s speaker Harry Redknapp.

“Tickets are going well but we still have some space. Stand up comedian Lea Roberts is also on the bill. Lea was the winner of TV series Stand-Up Britain on ITV1 in 2002. He’s very funny.”

The event starts at 7pm. The dress code is lounge suits. Tickets cost £45 each. Call 01924 331 400 or see www.wakefieldhospice.org/Events/Sporting-Dinner-with-Henry-Blofeld-OBE for more.