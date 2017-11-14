Mum stars in zombie film to raise awareness of MS

A mum-of-two had an acting dream come true after starring in a horror movie, despite a debilitating condition meaning she was unable to run away from zombies.

Phillipa Tennick was given the chance to tick 'feature in a mini-film' off her lifelong bucket list.

And she used the opportunity to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis, a neurological condition she was diagnosed with eight years ago.

The 38-year-old, from Pontefract, said: "I am so proud that I have done the movie. It was so tiring but such an achievement.

"At Times, MS can feel a bit soul destroying. People say to you that you can't do that or you just feel like you physically can't as it will exhaust you.

"But I'm glad I did it, it was so worth it. I hope I've inspired others to follow their dreams and raised awareness of MS along the way."

Mrs Tennick contacted Absolute Radio to tell the station about her lifelong dream earlier this year.

Staff gave her the opportunity to travel to London to film the movie last month - and it was published online for Halloween.

"I have always enjoyed acting and have always wanted to be in a horror film.

"I let them know that I had MS and said I walk with a stick and can't run away from the zombies.

"I didn't know if they would want to go ahead with it but it only spurred them on more.

"It was really good, I couldn't believe it. It was a long day and I was exhausted but it was brilliant, a dream come true".

Mrs Tennick, who was diagnosed at the age of 30, suffers with severe fatigue, has difficulty swallowing and can only walk a short distance with a stick.

"When I was diagnosed, I was actually relieved to have a name for what I'd been experiencing," she said. "Unfortunately, I have quite an aggressive form and went downhill very quickly.

"Often, people don't know much about it. There were lots of texts and messages to the radio show saying people liked hearing me talk about MS. It was good to raise awareness and help people understand how it can affect you."