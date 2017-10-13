Movie makers interested in shooting Paul Sykes film

Film makers are hoping to shoot a movie chronicling the controversial life of Wakefield boxer Paul Sykes.

Author Jamie Boyle released the book ‘Sykes - Unfinished Agony’ on the tenth anniversary of Sykes’ death in March this year, and has already followed it up with ‘Further Agony - One More Round with Sykes’.

Paul Sykes

The publications have helped bring the life of the so-called ‘Wildman of Wakefield’ back into the spotlight and have attracted the attention of Western Edge Pictures - the independent filmmakers which is currently producing a film about fallen South African Paralympian and convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius.

Jamie, from Northallerton, has sold thousands of paperback and kindle copies of his books, while his publishers, War Cry Press in Pontefract, have republished Sykes’ autobiography ‘Sweet Agony’, first written in the 1980s while he was in prison.

The 37-year-old said: “Vaughan Sivell from Western Edge says he is going to lock himself in a room and read all three books in January to turn it in to a film and documentary.

“He’s really passionate about and it’s exciting to think that in 18 months’ time there could posters up about this.

“I used to be an amateur boxer myself but Sykes was a one off. You can’t deny he led and interesting but harrowing life, good or bad.”

Sykes, who fought for the British and Commonwealth Heavyweight title in 1979, remains a divisive figure having lived a life punctuated with petty crime, heavy drinking, violence and prison.

Like his friend Charles Bronson, Sykes was regarded as one of Britain’s most difficult prisoners during two decades behind bars.

It was in prison that Sykes earned an Open University degree and won the Arthur Koestler award for prison literature for his book.

Western Edge Pictures has confirmed that Vaughan Sivell is presently finishing the Oscar Pistorious film and will be ‘moving onto the script for Sykes in earnest after that’ with announcements expected later this year or early 2018.