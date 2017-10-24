Motorway delays expected after two lorries crash

Motorists are being warned of lengthy delays on the A1 (M) near to South Elmsall due to an earlier crash.

Two lorries had been involved in the smash on the southbound carriageway at J37 at around midday and reduced the two-lane stretch of road down to one.

Recovery work has been completed, emergency services have left the scene and all lanes have been re-opened but the backlog of traffic continues to struggle.

Delays of around 40 minutes can be expected.