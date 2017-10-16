Motorcyclist dies and teenager on pedal bike injured after serious crash in Wakefield

A motorcyclist has died and a teenager was injured after a serious crash in Wakefield.
The collision happened at around 9.30am yesterday (Sunday), on Barnsley Road at the junction with Seckar Lane.
A grey Yamaha motorcycle was travelling along Barnsley Road, where it was involved in a collision with a pedal cyclist who was cycling with a group.
The 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced dead following the crash.
A 13-year-old cyclist, involved in the collision, suffered minor injuries and was treated by ambulance staff.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 13170478362.
