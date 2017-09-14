Morning of traffic chaos for drivers in Leeds as lorry overturns on M1

Drivers are facing major delays this morning after a serious road crash forced the closure of a stretch of the M1 near Leeds.

The motorway’s northbound carriageway is shut between junctions 46 and 47 at Garforth due to an overturned lorry. One lane has also been closed southbound.

Highways England is advising drivers travelling northbound to leave the M1 at junction 46 before taking the A63 Selby Road and the A656 at Peckfield to rejoin the motorway at junction 47.

Motorists are being warned that it could be early afternoon before traffic on the northbound carriageway gets back to normal.

Disruption for southbound vehicles is expected to continue until about 10.30am.

Surrounding routes are also badly affected, with traffic said to be “bumper to bumper” between Garforth and Woodlesford.

The overturned lorry has caused damage to the M1’s central reservation, with lane three of the southbound carriageway being closed to allow for repair work on its barrier.