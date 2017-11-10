Memorial woodland to be replanted after it was destroyed by yobs

A memorial woodland honouring Castleford soldiers that was wrecked by yobs earlier this year is to be replanted this weekend ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Vandals ripped up 400 trees in May that had only just been planted by the Friends of Fryston Wood.

The group is now planning to tidy up the land off Derwent Drive before planting hundreds more saplings.

An again children from nearby Oyster Park Primary will giving a helping hand on Friday while on Saturday morning, additional volunteers are being asked to give up their time.

Jackie Yates, chairman of the Friends of Fryston Wood, said: “The Woodland Trust donated last time and they’ve donated 420 trees, again, they’re really good like that.

“We’ve had so much support from the community and from Oyster Park, they’ve been brilliant.

“We’ve hopefully got two dozen volunteers on Saturday, but we could do with more.”

There will be a litter pick at 9.30am on Saturday, followed by a service at 10.50am, tree planting from 11.15am followed by a free barbecue.