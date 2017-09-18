Mayor cuts ribbon at hospice’s new store

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Kevin Barker, has officially opened a new Prince of Wales Hospice shop at a ribbon cutting ceremony that was also attended by Castleford Tiger star Zak Hardaker.

The shop, which replaces the existing one and is just across the road on Cornmarket, is a almost three times the size, enabling the charity to sell clothing and furniture under one roof. The charity also welcomed Bill Henderson, president of the Hospice Charity Darts and Domino League, which donated £11,000 to refurbish the shop.