Man arrested after teenager stabbed in Leeds

A TEENAGER was stabbed during an attack in Leeds last night.

Police were called to Stainbeck Road at Meanwood just before 10pm yesterday (Nov 2) after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A West Yorkshitre Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested in connection the incident and is currently in custody.

"A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing into the incident."