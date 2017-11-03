Man arrested after teenager stabbed in Leeds

A TEENAGER was stabbed during an attack in Leeds last night.
Police were called to Stainbeck Road at Meanwood just before 10pm yesterday (Nov 2) after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
A West Yorkshitre Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested in connection the incident and is currently in custody.
"A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing into the incident."
