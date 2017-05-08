Man, 81, dies from injuries after collision

An 81-year-old man has died from his injuries after a crash in Horbury.

The collision, involving a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was travelling towards Ossett, and the pensioner, took place at around 7.45pm on Friday, May 5.

It happened on Westfield Road near to the junction of Victoria Street..

The elderly man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The Chrysler driver remained at the scene.

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the pedestrian or the purple Chrysler car driving in the area prior to the collision, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 13170202928.