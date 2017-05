thornes park was a colourful sea of stalls and attractions for the annual May Day gala on Monday.

Families enjoyed a day of entertainment including arena performances from cheerleading sqauds, a motorbike stunt team and dog displays.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/05/17 - Press - Thornes Park May Day Gala, Wakefield, England - Abigail Remer, Sophie Lee & Freddie Stott on the donkey rides at Thornes Park May Day gala.

Other attractions included animals, an American SWAT Cop team, trampolines, fairground rides and a bouncy castle.

There was also a range of craft and gift stalls, as well as live music and refreshments at the free event.