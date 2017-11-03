Long Division festival set for return

A popular rock festival that has attracted some of the industry’s biggest names is set to return next year to Wakefield after a one-year hiatus.

Long Division will be making its way back to the city at the start of June in 2018, with organisers Wakefield BID, saying it will be the biggest event to date.

Held across a series of city-centre venues, previous artists to have played include British Sea Power, The Fall, Ash, Ghostpoet, Pulled Apart By Horses and Wakefield’s own, The Cribs.

Festival director Dean Freeman said: “After six years of amazing Long Divisions we really needed to take a break and take stock of things of the industry, of the city and how music festivals need to develop.

“The ideas have been brewing over the summer but now - with the partnership with Wakefield BID - we can bring them to life.

“We’re a festival that has constantly evolved and tried new things. 2018 will be a quite radical reinvention of what Long Division is and can be.

“Like The Fall, we’re always different, always the same. It’s going to be special, so get those dates in your diary.”

Further details of the festival will be revealed in coming months.