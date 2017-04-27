Liz is lining up against the best

The tour De Yorkshire is a chance for cyclists from all over the globe to prove their road racing excellence, and that’s exactly what one rider hopes to do this weekend.

Elizabeth Burrows, 33, from Pontefract, will be riding in the race, in only her third year road racing. She came to the sport from triathalon after a running injury, and now races for Team Sun Sport Velo.

Liz said: “Our team was initially on the reserve list for the race and thankfully one team pulled out which meant we will now be racing. The group of girls on the team are outstanding and we really do approach each race as a team, the group dynamic is great.”

Liz and her team have been training tirelessly for the race, and she knows tackling the course will be no easy task.

She said: “I rode the course last week and it is rolling course with an enormous hill mid way though the race which will certainly be a decisive point.

“We’ll be racing against world tour teams full of riders who are full time athletes, most of us are either in work or education and squeeze racing in around these commitments so it will be a very tough race.

“Just to be lining up against world tour riders and racing such accomplished athletes will be a great experience, made even better by racing on home roads.”

The women’s Tour de Yorkshire race takes place on Saturday. The 122.5km route will take riders from Tadcaster to Harrogate.