Lights go on at Trinity Walk shopping centre

The first of Wakefield's Christmas lights have been turned on, marking the start of a three day festive celebration.

Father Christmas joined children's television presenter Andy Day on stage at the Trinity Walk switch on event yesterday evening.

Trinity Walk light switch on

A large crowd gathered outside stores for face painting, balloon modelling and stage entertainment, before the main switch on at 5.15pm.

Families then queued for photos with the star.

Wakefield's city centre precinct lights will be turned on by Mayor Coun Kevin Barker at 5.30pm this evening.

And The Ridings shopping centre lights will be switched on just before 3pm tomorrow.