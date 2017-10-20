Let’s get this heart restarted: Schools take part in CPR scheme

Knottingley school pupils were taught potentially-life saving CPR as part of a nationwide awareness scheme.

Youngsters at De Lacy Academy were among students at 14 schools in the district to be shown the technique by emergency service workers, hospital staff and members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) during Restart a Heart day on Monday.

They were visited by Chris Solomons, who suffered a heart attack at the age of 48 in 2010, whilst working as an emergency medical dispatcher at YAS.

A crew were filming for television show Helicopter Heroes at the time of the incident and captured footage of the moment Mr Solomons was resuscitated by his colleagues and a cameraman. He has made a full recovery and now spends his time campaigning about the importance of CPR training and defibrillators.

He said: “I’m still standing today because of the difference CPR and early treatment with a defibrillator made to my life. It is vital that people are aware of the life-saving difference they can make when someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest.”

Restart a Heart Day was organised locally by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, with support from the British Heart Foundation (BHF), Resuscitation Council and St John Ambulance.

Airedale Academy, Castleford Academy, Crofton Academy, Ossett’s Highfield School, Kettlethorpe High, Minsthorpe Community College, Ossett Academy, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Silcoates, The King’s School, Wakefield City Academy, Wakefield Girls’ High and Wakefield Independent School all took part in the initiative.

Simon Gillespie, chief Executive at BHF, said: “CPR is the difference between life and death for thousands of people every year, who suffer a cardiac arrest. Every second counts.”