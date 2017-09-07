Leeds man fined £1,000 for fly-tipping after dumping fridge and doors at former pit site in Wakefield

A man who dumped a fridge freezer and a set of sliding glass doors at a former colliery has been ordered to pay nearly £1,500.

Garry Alan Potts, 42, pleaded guilty to illegally dumping the items in a hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Coun Maureen Cummings. Image provided by Wakefield Council.

The 42-year-old from Middleton Park Road, Middleton, carried out the fly-tipping at the former Newmarket Colliery site in Stanley, on two separate occasions.

The court fined him £1,000 and ordered him to pay £435 in costs and a £50 victim surcharge to cover the clean-up cost.

Wakefield Council took the case to court after gathering evidence using a camera at the site.

​Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for environment and communities, said: "I hope this sends out a very clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and we will use all the powers we have to make sure that offenders are caught and prosecuted.

"Fly-tipping causes a blight on our communities and we all have a responsibility to tackle it. If you witness fly-tipping please report it to us, we will follow up all reports."

Reports can be made by calling the council's contact centre on 0345 8 506 506.