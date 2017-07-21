Leeds high-rise flat blaze caused by 'discarded smoking materials'

A BLAZE in a flat in a high-rise tower block near Leeds city centre last night was caused by "carelessly discarded smoking materials," West Yorkshire Fire Service said today.

Seven fire engines and an aerial appliance were sent to deal with the blaze in the flat on the 15th floor at Marlborough Towers on Park Lane after a resident made a 999 call just after 7.30pm yesterday. (Thurs July 20)

Crews using breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze, which was contained in the flat and did not affect any other flats in the block.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said today: "The cause was carelessly discarded smoking materials. The main front door was closed and the fire was contained in that one flat."

Fire appliances from Leeds, Killingbeck, Hunslet, Moortown, stations attended the incident along with specialist officers trained to deal with and coordinate this type of incident.