Leeds Bradford Airport boosts New York flights roster

Leeds Bradford Airport will increase its service to New York this year after announcing seven charter flights.

A deal has been agreed with airline Jet2 to offer the winter trips on special dates as part of all-inclusive packages.

There will be three Thanksgiving breaks and flights to coincide with Black Friday, New Year's Eve and October half-term.

The decision has come after huge demand saw previous New York departures booked through Jet2's Citybreaks arm sell out.

Passengers will be accommodated in a range of 3-5-star hotels in the city.

Trips will leave on: October 22, November 10, 16 and 20, December 1, 7, and 29.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said:

“Our New York trips have enjoyed phenomenal demand from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter, with sell-out trips and load factors exceeding all expectations. It’s clear how much our Yorkshire customers love our New York breaks, so we’re delighted to announce these trips for 2017, giving customers more chance than ever to grab their own slice of the Big Apple."