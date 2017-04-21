Leaflet putting town on the map

A town guide is putting Pontefract on the map, according to a leading councillor.

The easy-to-use leaflet includes a basic map of the town centre which includes a list of places for people to visit.

It was put together by Experience Wakefield, more than 3,000 copies of the colourful map were printed, with more than 2,500 snapped up already.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “We are delighted that the visitor maps have been so successful since its launch in January.

“The maps are packed with information, showing the many stunning and historic buildings we have in the area.”

They are available from Pontefract Museum, Library and Pontefract Castle, among other buildings, and available to download from the Experience Wakefield website.