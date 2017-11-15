Lawyer ordered to repay over £1million she stole from firm of solicitors

A crooked lawyer must pay back £1.9 million of her ill-gotten gains after forcing a 200-year-old firm of Yorkshire solicitors into extinction, a judge has ruled today.

Linda Box, 67, was jailed for seven years in March after plundering Wakefield-based Dixon, Coles and Gill's accounts of more than £4m to fund her addition to high living.

Box was a senior partner at the historic firm and abused her position to fund a lavish lifestyle for herself and close family members.

At a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Leeds Crown Court today, Judge Penelope Belcher said that Box had gained £4,085,058 through her crimes.

The judge ordered that she must pay back the recoverable amount of £1,943,034 within three months - or face a further eight years in prison.

More to follow.