Large quantity of cannabis discovered in Wakefield city centre bust

Packaged cannabis ready to be sold on for profit was found during a drugs bust in Wakefield city centre.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided the address on West Parade on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5.

They found the dried buds of cannabis in the attic of the house.

The drugs were recovered and enquiries remain ongoing.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and was released pending continuing investigations.