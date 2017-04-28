King and Queen will star in village gala

Jack McEvoy and Niamh Gombocz will take centre stage as King and Queen of Middlestown and Overton Gala.

The youngsters, who go to Middlestown J&I school, have been chosen to star in the event on Saturday, May 13.

A colourful procession will leave the school, on Cross Road, Middlestown at 11am on gala day.

The main event will be held from noon-4pm at Denby Grange Cricket Field, on Smithy Lane, Overton.

There will be a beer tent, food, music and games all afternoon at the gala.

Performers will include Horbury and Ossett Youth Band and dance troupe Horbury Pink Ladies.

There will also be vintage cars, a dog show, welly wanging and a cake competition at the annual festival.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.