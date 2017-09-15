Kathryn’s a rugby legend at school

A teacher has been named the best by the Rugby Football League after helping her school to a second championship title in a row.

Outwood Grange Academy’s Kathryn Turner was given the teacher of the year accolade after the year-9 girls’ team beat Castleford Academy in the recent Schools’ Rugby Championship final.

A spokesman for the school said: “Kathryn has provided support to all of the teams at Outwood Grange over the years. She has been an outstanding role model for girls across the academy, her positive go-getting attitude is a constant. Kathryn is our rugby legend and this is a well-deserved award.”