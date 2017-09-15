Jolly Boys cafe bar officially opens

A micro-brewery business, which has expanded to Wakefield with the help of a retail scheme, was officially opened this week.

The Jolly Boys Brewery has opened a cafe bar serving food and its own craft ales on Cross Street in the city centre.

The business started with a mico-brewery in Barnsley, but received help to open its first retail outlet through Wakefield Council’s Retail Enhancement Scheme.

The authority provided an £8,000 grant to help fit out the premises and install signage.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “I am delighted that we are able to bring a new business venture into the heart of the city centre.

“We have been able to support them to expand their business into Wakefield, which in turn will boost the local economy.”

A Jolly Boys spokesman added: “We look forward to contributing to the wonderful Real Ale scene the city has developed over the years.”

The retail scheme supports business ventures in empty shops in Wakefield city centre, and Pontefract and Castleford town centres, helping new businesses to launch and existing ones to grow.