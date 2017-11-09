Joanna praised in pun by Lord Sugar’s aide

LUPSET LASS Joanna Jarjue earned high praise from Lord Sugar’s aide as The Apprentice candidates staged tours of beautiful Belgian city Bruges in this week’s show.

Stern advisor Claude Littner even slipped in a pun as he complimented the former Pontefract New College pupil on a negotiation at a chocolate shop on the tour route.

Joanna, 23, sealed a deal for her team Graphene to get five per cent of the shop’s takings on items bought by the group’s tour members.

Mr Littner said: “Joanna pushed and the owner said five per cent. That’s a good bit of business - rather tasty.”

Team Graphene, who put on a ‘modern tour’ of the city, with a chocolate tasting experience and segway ride, emerged victorious in the task. Despite some disgruntled customers asking for refunds, the team, led by Elizabeth McKenna made a total profit of £803, compared to team Vitality’s £660.

The losing team, who put on a ‘historic tour’ with horse and cart ride and beer tasting experience, struggled with their facts and figures - and took their tour group round in circles after becoming ‘lost’ in the city.

Vitlaity project manager for the task Sarah-Jayne Clark was the latest candidate to be given the boot.