Inquest opened into the death of Leeds pedestrian struck by a car

The inquest of a man killed by a car as he walked along the road on which he lived has been opened and adjourned.

Father-of-one Michael Strong, 30, was seriously injured when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Middleton Road just after 10.30pm on Monday, October 16.

Mr Strong, who worked as a warehouse operative at AAH Pharmaceuticals in Morley, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died just after 12pm on Friday, October 20.

The inquest into his death was opened by senior coroner Dave Hinchliffe at Wakefield Coroners’ Court this morning, Monday, November 6.

It was adjourned so a police investigation into his death could be conducted.

Mr Strong’s sister Joanne Holliday, 45, said her brother had been an “exceptional father” to his seven-year-old daughter, Chloe.

Miss Holliday said her brother was a lifelong “massive” Leeds fan.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the Corsa driver initially left the scene of the collision but returned about 30 minutes later.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released pending further police enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101.