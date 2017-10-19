Inconspicuous Joanna survives week three of The Apprentice

The Apprentice hopeful Joanna Jarjue survived another week in Lord Alan Sugar’s boardroom, landing up on the winning side for the third consecutive week.

The 23-year-old Lupset lass was part of the all-girls team that managed to outdo the boys yet again, this time winning a technology task in which they programmed and sold toy robots.

This time it was Elliot Van Endem’s turn to be given the boot.

Despite their victory, much of the show’s focus was on the argumentative Siobhan Smith, with Joanna managing to remain largely inconspicuous.

She also managed to keep her foot out of her mouth and avoid another cringy comment about ‘fur’ trees.

But as the week’s progress and the list of candidates gets shorter, flying under the radar might just get the former Pontefract New College student noticed for all the wrong reasons.

Next week the teams are being tasked with putting on corporate entertainment at Wembley Stadium.