Hundreds helped by ‘blood bike’ named in memory of crash victim

The mother of a young man who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident has been reunited with a ‘blood bike’ bearing his name on the week of his birthday.

Beverly Clark, of South Elmsall, raised thousands pounds for Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes charity – which transports blood, plasma and other medical supplies – after her son Lewis died.

In that time Whiteknights has fulfilled 852 urgent call-outs to transport vital medical samples and supplies to the hospitals and hospices of West Yorkshire.

Beverly said: “In the week that marks Lewis’s birthday and the first 12 months of the fleet of Yamahas that included the ‘Lewis bike’, I’m so proud of all that has been achieved and the potential lives saved by the work of the volunteers at Whiteknights.”

“Lewis had ambition to ride for Whiteknights and I’m sure he would have been delighted to see all the good work that has been done in his name.”

She joined volunteers from the charity and hospital staff to mark the occasion at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

Chairman of Whiteknights, Andrew Foster, added: “At a time when Whiteknights and the Emergency Volunteer Service has seen increasing demand, this weekend sees us mark Lewis’s birthday and the first twelve months of our current fleet of bikes which was purchased entirely with donated money from the public.

“The Lewis bike was recently despatched to urgently transport a vital blood sample for diagnosis from Calderdale Royal in Halifax to University College Hospital, London. Just one example of the incredible work we do.

“We’re also celebrating the volunteer work of Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes as part of Yorkshire Day. Our Voluntary work providing this service is a great asset to the County and the Health Service in this region.”

“Visit whiteknights.org.uk to donate.