How to stay cool during a heatwave

Thermometers have hit 30C in Yorkshire during a prolonged heatwave.

It’s cooled down today, but temperatures are set to climb back up towards 30C on Wednesday.

There may be the odd thunderstorm to take the edge off the heat, but you can also follow the advice of Public Health England (PHE).

They say the hot weather could have a “very real impact” on wellbeing, with the elderly, young babies, children and those with medical conditions most at risk.

Here are some top tips for staying cool and safe during the heatwave.

:: Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when temperatures are hottest.

:: Close curtains in rooms facing the sun to help keep temperatures low.

:: Be aware that it may be cooler outside than inside.

:: Walk in the shade and wear a hat if you do go out in the heat.

:: UV levels are as high as that in Cyprus and Gibraltar in places according to PHE, which makes applying sunscreen more important than ever.

:: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugar-filled, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks that can make you more dehydrated.

:: Wear loose-fitting clothing to help stay cool.

:: Never leave a person or animal in a closed parked vehicle in hot weather.

:: Stay safe and follow local advice if you are swimming or bathing in water to cool down.

:: Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.