Housing scheme with more than 154 objections is due to be decided

A controversial planing application to build a housing development in Newton Hill is to go before planners next week.

People living on Second Avenue (pictured right) have protested over the plans for the 82 homes with the only entrance and exit to the site from their street.

The land was allocated for housing in the council’s most recent local plan, and the blueprints show one two-bedroom bungalow, four two-bedroom homes, 51 three-bed and 27 four or more bedrooms.

While more than 154 formal objections have been sent to Wakefield Council from those living nearby, the three ward councillors have added their concerns, as has MP for Morley and Outwood, Andrea Jenkyns.

Earlier this year, she said: “As I have said time and time again, while new houses do need to be built, developments must not cause misery to local communities.

“In and around our constituency plenty of brownfield sites exist which would not harm our greenbelt, local services or the quality of life of residents. With these objections I trust that Wakefield Council will listen to its residents and ensure that their lives are not forever affected as a result of these plans.”

Resident Lee Birmingham said: “We are working very hard to ensure our case is heard. We appreciate that there is a need for more housing, but we have to question, at what cost?”

Wakefield Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the matter next Thursday.