Housing plans for land next to club

Developers will once again attempt to build new homes on a patch of scrubland next to a working men’s club in Pontefract.

Plans to build 14 houses on the site next to the Prince of Wales club on Ferrybridge Road were rejected by Wakefield Council’s planners earlier this year over drainage issues.

An application has now been re-submitted for only nine houses. Again, access would be from Manor Park Avenue which attracted objections from residents with the previous application.